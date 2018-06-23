Small Businesswoman showcasing her wares at GOP Convention

Stacie Suedkamp is a Flandreau small businesswoman participating as a delegate at this years’ Republican State Convention in Pierre. And in addition to bringing her vote to convention, she’s brought her work:

Stacie has a custom cookie business that she’s started in the last year or so as she changed her business from a small restaurant to a bakery specializing in custom cookies.

Her business “Fig Tales” is billed as “the little cookie company that can put just about anything you can think of on a cookie!” And as evidenced by the several types of custom cookies I’ve seen running around the convention, that’s not an idle boast.

If you’re in need of a branded confection to showcase your business, check it out at www.figtales.com!

