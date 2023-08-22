Since September, Mr. Sneve has continued to cover and report on Rep. Hansen while failing to inform his readers of his personal relationship.
— Briggs Warren (@BriggsWarrenSF) February 21, 2023
That tweet comes from South Dakota Democrat activist Briggs Warren, as he took after Dakota Scout co-founder Joe Sneve over his objectivity with regards to State Rep. Jon Hansen this past February because of what he perceived as bias arising from their close friendship.
Why do I bring this up? I just received an e-mail story from The Dakota Scout about the debate they had been advertising that they’re co-hosting tonight, which notes in part…
“…having a conversation with key players from both sides of the issue will help our friends and neighbors learn more about this consequential topic,” said Joe Sneve, co-founder of The Dakota Scout. “So we’re grateful to both Rep. Hansen and Ms. Burns-Thompson for their willingness to answer question in the open for everyone to hear.”
Well, reporting the facts of a story is one thing, but featuring him in an event they’re sponsoring?
When it was originally written by Briggs, you take it with a grain of salt. But 6 months later when the Dakota Scout is sponsoring a debate featuring the same person one of the co-owners had previously been tweaked for his close personal relationship with, it kind of leaves you wondering if maybe Briggs had a point.
Are all Dakota Scout debates going to feature Jon Hansen?
4 thoughts on “So, are all Dakota Scout debates going to feature Jon Hansen?”
Hi Pat,
The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women and The Sioux River Republican Women lined up the participants in this debate without input from The Dakota Scout.
Joe
That’s exactly what Hansen is hoping for, I’ve never seen a state representative who so desires media attention, and that’s saying something.
As a pro lifer we need a new leader who can effectively stop abortion from taking over SD. Hansen has alienated way too many people to be a good leader.
Pro lifers should be terrified that Jon Hansen is leading this effort. He is not competent to lead such an effort.
“Weiland’s perspective is that South Dakotans want the voters, rather than the Legislature, to decide whether abortion should be legal. He cited a Mason-Dixon poll that found 65% of respondents preferred a public vote. “So we know we’re on solid ground in terms of letting the people decide,” Weiland said. He expects to file about 60,000 signatures in mid-November.
We’ve raised enough money to sort of fulfill our mission today,” he said about the Life Defense Fund’s finances. “If they do make the ballot, you can assume millions of dollars from pro-abortion groups will flow into the state, and we’re going to have to match that” [Bob Mercer, “Life Defense Fund Fights to Keep Abortion Off SD Ballot,” KELO-TV, 2023.08.17].”
35k signatures are required. Raised enough money to challenge petition signatures? Get a clue. This is not a serious effort.