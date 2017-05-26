So do they Love Republicans, Hate Democrats, or Hate Reporters that much in Montana?

From the Washington Examiner:

Republicans held onto Montana’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday night, even after GOP nominee Greg Gianforte was cited for misdemeanor assault against a reporter hours before the polls opened.

Rob Quist, a Democrat from the Bernie Sanders wing of the party, proved a prodigious fundraiser by collecting nearly $7 million from the left-wing grassroots. But it wasn’t enough for the cowboy hat-wearing folksinger to prevail in a state President Trump won handily last year.

The race was called shortly after midnight. By Friday morning, with nearly 100 percent of the vote in, Gianforte had 50.2 percent of the vote, Quist, had 44.1 percent, and Libertarian Mark Wicks has 5.7 percent.