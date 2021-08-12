So, do we now call it a my pillow sham?

Not looking good for Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium tonight after his lead investigator is now claiming he can’t prove China hacked our election.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s lead cyber expert now says the key data underpinning the theory that China hacked the 2020 election unveiled at the Cyber Symposium is illegitimate.

and..

But Mr. Lindell’s lead cyber expert, Josh Merritt, told The Washington Times that packet captures are unrecoverable in the data and that the data, as provided, cannot prove a cyberincursion by China.

and..

“We were handed a turd,” he said. “And I had to take that turd and turn it into a diamond. And that’s what I think we did.”

