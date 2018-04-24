So, does that mean he’s not running now? Posted on April 23, 2018 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ Terry LaFleur made a curious statement on facebook tonight.. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It would be nice to see him drop out and save his money.
For Marty–non-event mostly
Nice catch Pat!
Dr. LaFleur had some pretty harsh words for his competition for Governor. Quite the turn around. Kurt Evans does not have a challenger for the nomination then though he usually drops out shortly afterwards.
Team Jackley has those endorsements rolling in for the nomination with an aggressive ground game.
He did not endorse Jackley.
Tara, look up!
I did, couldn’t find anything on his fb page.
Pat I went to both of Tarry’s facebook pages and did not see an endorsement or that his campaign was over. His latest posts were an anti-Muslim tirade and that President Obama was not really an American. He was seeking the nomination and hopes to be on the ballot in November. Just the usual off the rails crazy stuff.
He’s posting on any and every political post he can find to encourage people to support him for the Constitution Party.
I just ran into him a couple of weeks ago. He’s all in. The Constitutional party that is.