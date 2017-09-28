So, does that mean “The Stace Nelson Show” is canceled?

Interesting item of note. KCPO Television, who has broadcasted old shows and public affairs programming, has apparently dropped their Facebook presence.

It caught my attention because the videos tied to the page where they had advertised upcoming programming featuring State Senator Stace Nelson and his planned rants have all been pulled down.

Does that mean Stace Nelson’s promise of a television show that has been lingering out there since June is going to happen? Could be, and since it’s been 4 months since anyone has heard a peep about it, I suspect it’s going to remain lingering.

