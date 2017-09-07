So, exactly how many of Billie’s positions is the Sutton campaign going to have to clarify?

As I was pointing out in my post about the Mercer article below, Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton was fairly quiet about running as a Democrat. And in fact, went to the GOP State Fair booth because no one was really hanging out at the Democrats’ shrine to liberalism at our state fair.

The bottom line is that his strategy seems to be ‘don’t tell anyone he’s a Democrat, and try to look like a Republican.’ But the problem with that is that cracks in the ‘ambiguity’ of his views seem to be showing.

A while back, we pointed out that the pro-pot crusaders consider him to be on their side….

…but everyone seems somewhat secretive about it.

And after the article below, a reader brought this recent item to my attention:

So, Democrats need ‘updates’ on Sutton’s position on abortion?

At this point, Sutton apparently has ambiguous positions on pot and abortion. So, on exactly how many of his positions does Billie’s campaign handlers plan on having to clarify when it comes to what he believes?

And does he intend to make it clear where he stands, or is he going to be squishy on the issues for the entire election?

