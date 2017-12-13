So, how about that Alabama race? What did you think about the election?

Republican Roy Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones last night.

While he had won the Republican primary, you still had to wonder about someone removed from elective office with the Alabama Supreme Court. Twice.

That’s an impression I was never able to get past, and why I think Senator Thune made the right call in noting someone else would be better.

And now we’re here, having lost what had started out as an extremely safe seat.

Your thoughts?

