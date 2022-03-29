So how about those Challengers?

From the peanut gallery, we have challenger candidates speaking about how they view the petitioning process..

There’s one down, as expected..

Mark Mowry is praying he has enough valid signatures…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thank you Republicans of South Dakota for participating with our historic campaign to Secure Our Rights and to Keep The Republic. Life, Liberty, Property and Defense thereof.

Please read the full Press Release at https://t.co/qgjQZy6Fb6 — Bruce Whalen for US Senate (@Whalen4USSenate) March 23, 2022

And Bruce Whalen also thinks he has enough…

We’ll see how this all goes.