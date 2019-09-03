So how much are Dems paying Stacey Burnette at the same time they are turning the lights off?

Getting back to the post below about the Democrat party’s financial troubles in South Dakota…

Keep in mind also, that it was at that (Eagle Butte/Sioux Falls) SCC meeting, via phone or Zoom, that we learned that we would be hiring a new Executive Secretary for the party at roughly one and a half times the amount the prior Executive Secretary was being paid at, and this announcement fell on the same day the most recent monthly filing to the FEC stated that we only had $3,100 in the bank as a party.

So, how much is that? I couldn’t help but try to figure out what the amount of Burnette’s salary is. So, basing it on what Democrats had been paying her predecessor, Sam Parkinson (from their FEC Report from December 2017):

His take home – not salary, but take home – was around $3062.12 a month after withholding, Social Security, Medicare, other deductions, etc, putting his take home pay at almost $37,000 a year, and his actual salary was higher, since there’s no indication the employees are 1099 workers.

Plugging it into a gross pay calculator, we get the guesstimate that Parkinson was making about $44,000 annually.

If what John Kennedy Claussen is saying is in the comment above is true – then at a time when Democrats have about $3100 in the bank, we can extrapolate that Democrat Party Executive Director Stacey Burnette has a salary somewhere between $65,000 – $70,000 annually.

No wonder Chairwoman Paula Hawks needed to get rid of Aaron Matson, the Democrat party’s communications director. When the National Democrat party is keeping the Democrat party afloat by sending them $10,000 a month, and Democrats just hired an employee that’s costing them over $5500 a month – $2500 more than the last person in that job – it looks they needed the $3000 a month that it was costing them to have Matson in the communications staff position.

At a time when South Dakota Democrats can’t afford keep the doors open, they’ve started a trend of robbing Peter to pay Paul and reducing staff because they needed the cash for Hawk’s high dollar hires, specifically new Executive Director Stacey Burnette.