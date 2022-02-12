So in which race will Tom Pischke land?

Heard an interesting tidbit at the campaign school today.

I’m told State Rep. Tom Pischke is carrying 2 petitions for himself; one for retaining his seat in the House, and another to run in the State Senate.

The Senate petition would pit him in a 3 way primary against incumbent Senator Marsha Symens and challenger Lisa Rave.

It’s a bumpy ride with more than a month to go…

6 thoughts on “So in which race will Tom Pischke land?”

    1. Symens is likable. Pischke is a putz.

      If Tom gets into the race, it will be much easier for Rave to raise money.

