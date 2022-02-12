Heard an interesting tidbit at the campaign school today.
I’m told State Rep. Tom Pischke is carrying 2 petitions for himself; one for retaining his seat in the House, and another to run in the State Senate.
The Senate petition would pit him in a 3 way primary against incumbent Senator Marsha Symens and challenger Lisa Rave.
It’s a bumpy ride with more than a month to go…
6 thoughts on “So in which race will Tom Pischke land?”
Didn’t Tom create Marsha two years ago blocking Lisa Rave?
I heard symons won’t run because she is moving.
It’s tme for Tom to be retired from the legislature.
My guess is he is prepared for Symens to not run and is wants to block Rave…again
Symens is likable. Pischke is a putz.
If Tom gets into the race, it will be much easier for Rave to raise money.