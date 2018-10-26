So, is District 9 Democrat Michael Saba going to file a campaign finance report?

Several days after Campaign finance reports were due, it appears that D9 Dem House Candidate Michael Saba still doesn’t have a campaign finance report on the books, according to the Secretary of State’s website:

It would be nice if the Democrats running for office would be in favor of transparency and disclosure when it comes to campaign finances, don’t you think?

  2. Anonymous

    Michael Saba would be a great legislator and not be another to embarrass and make our state look bad in national and world news.

