So, is Lora going to explain that? Posted on June 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ This was curious coming from GOP Precinct Committeewoman Lora Hubbel: So, is Lora going to explain to GOP Delegates at the SDGOP State convention this weekend why she’s out recruiting for the Constitution Party? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
#banhubbel. Lets adopt on the platform to read…
The SD Republican Party will not stand with space cadets and Hubbel crafts.