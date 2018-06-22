So, is Lora going to explain that?

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

This was curious coming from GOP Precinct Committeewoman Lora Hubbel:

So, is Lora going to explain to GOP Delegates at the SDGOP State convention this weekend why she’s out recruiting for the Constitution Party?

One Reply to “So, is Lora going to explain that?”

  1. blogger123

    #banhubbel. Lets adopt on the platform to read…

    The SD Republican Party will not stand with space cadets and Hubbel crafts.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.