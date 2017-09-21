So, tell us Argus Leader? How exactly is the party supposed to punish Rep. DiSanto?

*sigh* As if they’ve ever stopped, I note the Argus Leader is out pushing fake news to attack Republicans again.

Today, in relation to the Lynn DiSanto Facebook meme story they’ve been trumpeting since yesterday, the Argus has posted a new story trying to draw criticism to the Republican party by blaring a BS headline “South Dakota GOP won’t punish lawmaker for controversial Facebook post.”

Pray tell Argus Leader editors who wrote this silliness…… How exactly would “the South Dakota GOP” punish Representative DiSanto? It’s not like there’s a mechanism for the Party to kick her out. I would point out that she was elected by a vote of her constituents. And anything in relation to her party whip position would be up to the legislative caucus, which isn’t set to meet until January.

It would be like me asking the reporter, “What exactly are you going to do about an Alien invasion?” And then blaring that she’s going to just stand by when the martians invade.

They did note a statement from the State Party Chairman, Dan Lederman which pretty much lays out what the party’s role in the whole thing is:

The GOP’s state chair said in a statement that it does not tell members what is appropriate when it comes to what they post on social media. “Each candidate and officeholder is individually responsible for their own social media, and it’s up to each of them to determine what’s appropriate,” Dan Lederman said.

If they could do anything otherwise, I’m sure there’s a whole lot of crazy on Lora Hubbel’s Facebook page that would never see the light of day.

I’m not sure what the Argus is demanding with all their moral outrage. Is the GOP supposed to sentence her to 40 lashes with a wet noodle? Or make her stand on Main Street in Rapid City with a sandwich board sign saying that she posts memes on Facebook?

Obviously, the state’s largest newspaper is just giving up on silly little things like facts, or objectivity. Because if they hadn’t, we probably wouldn’t read such utter ridiculousness in print.

