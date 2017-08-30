So, that was the version of the Hulk that just kind of sat there and gave credence to rumors?

Recall the post from a few days ago where State Senator Stace Nelson claimed to be akin to the Hulk going into a gladiatorial battle in the lead up to the latest Government Operations and Audit Committee?
(Yes, I thought he sounded like an idiot too.)
The version of the Hulk that Nelson tried to portray himself as must have actually been the version of the Hulk that sat there, did very little, and got scolded by Representative Jean Hunhoff. Because that’s what went on at the meeting.
Nelson was expected to have to take the stand under direct questioning from GOAC committee chair Deb Peters, coming after he demanded staff members and an attorney, but rebuffed by the LRC who pointed out that they just “asked what you know. Only you know what you know.”
While that’s what he expected, Peters played it in a bit more cagey manner. Peters asked him questions all day long about the validity of his sources. And it turned out that Nelson couldn’t actually support his allegations. Most of what he used for evidence was all rumor and supposition.. again.
When he wasn’t getting scolded by Jean Hunhoff. I’ll pull the clip of it. She let him have it for his silliness at one point.
Nelson spent time trying to use the testimony of LuAnn Werdel who apparently left the Department of Ed in 2011 before the Gear Up Grant in question was ever issued (There were two of them, the one in question was issued in 2012).
The problem is that Nelson and others who are trying to make hay over rumors is that they’re going for sensational grandstanding over the truth. That’s not the purpose of the committee. The purpose of the meeting is to identify what went wrong, and to fix the loopholes that allowed the wrong thing to happen.
And as related earlier by the Office of Legislative Audit, one important point that keeps getting overlooked is that there actually wasn’t any money taken from the Grant. The money was stolen from the Co-op. Westerhuis embezzled from Mid Central Co-op, not GEAR UP. He reported to Dan Guericke, who reported to a board made up of representatives from each member school district.
So, if Nelson and others who are sending out press releases honestly cared about it, why aren’t they showing up at the school board meetings for those districts who participated in Mid-Central, and asking those Districts about their manner of oversight over the Co-op?
If GOAC ultimately thinks we need more legislation for the oversight of grants administered through the state, then by all means, require more oversight. That’s easy. If there were laws broken, the Attorney General should and is already prosecuting. Again, easy.
But when it comes to the ridiculous and tiresome conspiracy theories and political theater that politicians are using to bolster their egos and political campaigns? Save it for the campaign trail.
And Hulk should go back to smashing. Because he stinks at the rest.
Westerhuis stole from the co-op which was funded by the state. The state had an obligation to make sure those funds were used correctly. They failed to do that which allowed taxpayer money to be stolen, natives to be let down, and children dead. What part of that doesn’t require accountability from State leaders and appointed positions when displaying such incompetence? If this happened in your business, would Schopp still have a job?
I just can’t get passed an adult would compare himself to a comic book hero.
At the end of the day, the “smoke” something was amiss caused Stace to look for a fire at the State level. It ended up being at the local level. I hope the Hulk grasps this and moves on.
More indication of failures of the DOE. Seems like they just want keep moving on and not deal with what is in front of them. Similar to what the apologists are trying to do now. “Move along, nothing to see here…”. The taxpayers aren’t going to back down when you lose money so easily.
http://www.keloland.com/news/article/investigates/former-education-officials-warned-state-had-lied-to-feds-in-gear-up-performance-reports
The state didn’t lose the money. Westerhuis took money from the local school districts.
Audit shows stolen money came from local districts, not Gear Up
http://www.argusleader.com/story/news/politics/2017/08/28/audit-shows-stolen-money-came-local-districts-not-gear-up/610127001/
Pat, that analysis does not go into AIII, which was implementing Gear Up. It also does not include the apparent over statement of in-kind contribution used to obtain the 50% match. That also leads us to question, what all else was used to satisfy the 50% match requirement and what was the source of those funds? The match was not suppose to be a federal source.
Hulk sleepy, hulk going to rest now….
Tara promised us fireworks, apocalyptic revelations (okay that’s redundant but who cares?) heretofore unheard proof of widespread corruption and we got the usual sound and fury signifying nothing. Very disappointing!
Pat Powers said: The state didn’t lose the money. Westerhuis took money from the local school districts.
~ The total amount of per-student funding for a school district is paid for by a combination of money raised by the school district through local property taxes and money raised by the state through statewide taxes.
http://www.sdbpi.org/per-student-k-12-funding-in-south-dakota
I think Pat was indicating that the money was stolen from the financial accounts of the schools, not the financial accounts of the State. I don’t believe he was trying to say that the money in question wasn’t State-in effect, Taxpayer-money.
Source,
You are correct the state grants/gifts, etc. funds to the local school districts. But just like your salary ceases to be your employers funds when you get paid, state money ceases to be state money once it is given to the local government.
Unless of course you are arguing against local control of schools too. Then it is a more nuanced argument. Do you support local control of schools?
Again, we are not dealing with the actions taken to prevent an audit of AIII who was the entity actually implementing Gear Up. Both the State of South Dakota and the School Districts within the MCEC coop were funding salaries tied to Gear Up. How many of those school districts were favorable impacted by Gear Up? Is it fair to make them pay for the $4 million being sought by the SDDOE for its inability, as lead partner, to make sure the federal match rules were being complied with. Note that the grant application included AIII as a partner:
“GUSD will be implemented by a diverse, experienced, and committed group of partners, led by the South Dakota State Department of Education and its Office of Indian Education. Partners include the Mid-Central Educational Cooperative, American Indian Institute for Innovation, Oceti Sakowin
Education Consortium, South Dakota Board of Regents, Lakota Funds, Wells Fargo, Microsoft, and the DIAL Virtual School. The program will be evaluated through a rigorous, well-designed, and independent evaluation.”
It is bad enough that those small schools got ripped for $1.4 million, only to be sued for $4 million by those who refuse to accept responsibility as “lead partner”. How much money did Kuhns and Melmer walk off with? What exactly did they do to deserve those monies? As evaluators and senior advisors to the grant, perhaps they should have assisted in developing process that assured compliance with grant requirements.
More questions come if you would listen to the evidence Hulk dropped on GOAC from Werdel. Now GOAC and South Dakota’s criminal investigators work to question Werdel. Good job Hulk.
The Hulk is incredible. lol. He is asking some great questions.
Tara, you’d better check your autocorrect. It says “incredible” when you tried to write “an imbecile.”
Quick! Spin Pat! Spin damnit!