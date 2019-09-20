So there was a fundraiser in Sioux Falls last night…

So there was a fundraiser in Sioux Falls last evening. What do I know about what took place?

It was well attended, and the mood was very upbeat. It was a wide mix of community members, including current and former legislators, long time activists and people getting involved in their first campaign. There was everyone from college students to the retired, and a gamut of people from the height of Sioux Falls’ business community to small business people who shovel their own walks. You might have even caught a glimpse of a city councilor or two.

There’s definitely an appetite for a change in the culture of the Sioux Falls City Council. More than one person noted anecdotally about the incumbent city councilor … well, lashing out at them, for lack of a better term. You did hear business people note they were weary of being considered an enemy as opposed to a valued parter in the future of the city.

But those were just momentary anecdotes among attendees, because it was a very convivial group who were all there to support Alex Jensen. It was a friendly crowd of over 100 who were all glad to get together, and committed to helping Jensen make this a strong campaign effort.

Jensen, a former State Representative, did most of his talking one-on-one, speaking with everyone individually before giving some brief remarks about his vision for Sioux Falls and how he wants to work with people if elected.

For an opening event very early in the campaign, this was a strong show of support that will help Jensen further his goal of winning the Sioux Falls At-Large City Council seat in April of next year.