So, was Jordan Mason opposing pot, before he was promoting putting it in the South Dakota Constitution??

Here’s a couple of interesting press items from out by way of West River involving Rapid City based consultant Jordan Mason:

The Dakota Vaping Association is a trade organization that includes local vaping businesses and supporters of the industry. They say their goal is to promote alternatives to tobacco use and ensure the quality of products. Last week, illegal THC-laced cartridges were seized in Minneapolis and Jordan Mason from the DVA says this incident shows why this newer industry needs more regulation.

Read it here.

All those illegal pot cartridges are to blame for the problems with vaping, according to Jordan Mason of the Dakota Vaping Association. So what’s a person to do?

Apparently cash in on both vaping AND pot, as Jordan pushes himself out there as the face of the pot movement as well:

I’m not sure how many of his clients out in Rapid agree with his “thumbs up” assessment on working to put recreational pot in the South Dakota Constitution.

(At least for his sake, I hope it was a big check.)