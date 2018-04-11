So, what are your thoughts on the Sioux Falls elections last night?

The two younger mayoral candidates who ran inspirational and aspirational campaigns advanced to the run-off election last night against seasoned politicos, and at least one candidate who spent a tremendous amount of money.

A dedicated citizen servant in Christine Erickson completely outclassed a floundering Nick (man-bun) Weiland who could do little more than spout liberal talking points.

The closest of the major races had Janet Brekke, who ran a bizarre campaign at times, defeating John Paulson, whose campaign didn’t really seem to punch through the clutter.

What are your thoughts on the Sioux Falls elections last night, and how do you think the May runoff election is going to go?

