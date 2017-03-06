So, what did we accomplish this year? And can we run on it?

As the legislative session winds to a close, I’m concerned that we don’t really have any over-arching themes of accomplishment. And maybe that’s a poor choice of words, and I should qualify that as that there seems to be no “big ticket items” we can point to.

You could say that the closest thing would be how the legislature took on the task of re-writing campaign finance laws to beef them up, in the face of Initiated Measure 22, which was declared unconstitutional by Judge Barnett. And yes, along those lines, we did look at some conflict of interest laws.

But other than that, it’s hard to point to any one overarching “theme” or item of accomplishment.

It might be as a result of the legislature seeming a little more persnickety, and seeking more independence when it came to Governor Daugaard’s wish-list. We just came off infrastructure renewal, and all the associated costs & spending. And we did teacher pay. Both big, big ticket items, that legislators had to bite their lips on when it came to tax promises. But they did “something.”

When it came to the next biggest big ticket item – Medicaid expansion – hard lines were drawn in the sand, and it was not going to fly with this new legislature, so it was dropped early on, as far back as last summer. Not that we would have been able to afford it anyway, come to find out. The severely reduced tax revenues versus what was projected may have also thrown a wet blanket on any wishful thinking for “big ideas.”

Does the legislature need to pass large and significant packages of legislation every year? Well, no. But if they don’t, I feel they start wandering into dangerous territory. It could be as big as raising teacher pay. Or it could be a large budget cut. But it’s hard to point to what “It” is this session.

It’s dangerous territory, because voters are fickle. If you can’t point to a recognizable accomplishment, it can be difficult to tell the people you want to vote for you “I did this!” and make the case for your re-election. In that case, especially in times of voter angst, they may look at legislators and ask “what did I send you to Pierre for?”

So, is the big theme this session campaign finance reform? Or should we be thinking bigger? And if it’s campaign finance reform, can we, or have we convinced the electorate at large that it was the right step?

What are your thoughts?

Facebook Twitter