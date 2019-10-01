So, what happened at the Dem’s meeting on Saturday? Drop me a note.

So, weren’t the Democrats going to have a meeting this past Saturday about getting their financial house in order? That was the story according to last weeks’ puff piece by the Argus where the headline said that the dem treasurer was “retiring:”

Bill Nibbelink announced his retirement as the SDDP’s treasurer to the party’s central committee on Monday after serving in the position since 2000. SDDP Chair Paula Hawks will serve as the party’s interim treasurer until the central committee elects a new treasurer on Saturday, according to SDDP Executive Director Stacey Burnette.

Read that here.

How does one “retire” from from an unpaid volunteer position that they’re elected to at a Democrat meeting? That’s more of a soft-sell than something such as Democrat State Party Treasurer resigns in the face of misreporting of finances to the Federal Elections Commission as discovered by audit.

Semantics aside, if they had actually elected someone to take over that mess as they claimed would be taking place to the Argus, I would have thought that there would have been a filing yesterday with the Federal Elections Commission reflecting that fact.

Strangely, I haven’t seen a filing of that nature come across my FEC filing feed as of yet. Was no one willing to be the face of the Democrat Party’s finances?

If anyone knows what took place at the Dem Central Committee meeting, drop me a note. I’m happy to keep your identity on the down low if you so desire.