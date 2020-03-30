So what happened to the Liz May for Congress $250 for 25 signatures bounty?

If you recall last week, Congressional wannabe Liz Marty May took a few minutes from chanting Cull the Herd – which is a really unfortunate slogan in the time of coronavirus – to place a $10 a signature bounty on collecting names to place her on the ballot in the form of a $250 travel card.

Interestingly, after I wrote about it, the terms seemed to change a bit, according to this post a day or so later from the Liz May for Congress facebook page:

That $250 travel card for 25 valid signatures was now being referred to as “we are rewarding you with travel redemption points.”

Tonight, one of the Liz May followers – Florence Thompson (who is rumored to be running for D30 House) – was commenting on the facebook page for the original post:

Well… You can put me in the camp of those who think it’s kind of hard to call it a scam against Liz when the e-mail certainly seemed to have gone out from her campaign. Although, they might be hoping to disavow the promised reward of “$250 travel cards” (or now “travel points”), depending on what they find themselves on the hook for if May fails to make the ballot.

2 more days and petitioning is over. And then the silly season will really get going!