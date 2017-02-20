So, what is HB1196 trying to hide? I don’t think it has anything to do with memes.

House Bill 1196 is an odd little bill that came about as a hoghouse, ostensibly for the purpose of preventing teachers from becoming embarrassed by “memes.”

Seriously.

Parents or others who photograph or take video in the classroom without a teacher’s permission could face misdemeanor charges under a bill making its way through the Legislature. The House Education Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would make it a Class 2 misdemeanor for non-students to use electronic listening or recording devices in classrooms. That means they’d be subject to 30 days in jail, a $500 or both. And.. Rob Monson, executive director of School Administrators of South Dakota, said he hoghoused Wismer’s bill to give school officials another venue to deter potentially unflattering posts parents or other visitors made of teachers without their consent.

Read it here.

Has anyone seen unflattering teacher memes out there? Anyone?

Sorry. “Unflattering posts?” That’s a red herring. And a ridiculous one at that. But what it seems to do is a bit darker – to criminalize parental attempts to document things without prior knowledge, such as this example:

When a 14-year-old special needs student in Ohio told her father she was being bullied at school, he figured it was something that many teenagers endure. Then he realized it was his daughter’s teachers doing the bullying. “We were shocked,’’ he tearfully said. “We couldn’t know. We didn’t know.’’ After being told repeatedly by school administrators that his daughter was lying about being harassed and bullied, he outfitted her with a hidden tape recorder under her clothes. For the next four days, she recorded a series of abusive and cutting remarks from a teacher and a teacher’s aide at Miami Trace Middle School in Washington Courthouse, Ohio.

Read that here

What’s a more realistic scenario of what House Bill 1196 is actually trying to do? Criminalize recording in schools because someone may be made fun of? Or criminalizing it in an attempt to limit liability?

I could be wrong. Maybe I’m overly cynical. But I’m not buying what ASBSD is selling. And what they’re selling seems like poor, and a very self-interested justification for creating a new crime.