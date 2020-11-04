So, where does the state go with the passage of the pot measures? This might just be phase one.

Last night, South Dakotans took a rather libertarian (with a small l) view of politics and passed sports betting, medical marijuana, and legalized recreational marijuana.

It will be an interesting path that will be rolling out, as opposed to rolling up, over the course of the coming months.

There likely isn’t much consternation over betting, or even medical pot, both of which won handily. But I have the feeling that recreational marijuana might prove to be more challenging, and the battle isn’t necessarily done being fought.

Even with passage, marijuana remains illegal under federal law. And the question will have to be answered as to how main street South Dakota will tolerate pot vendors moving into local storefronts.

My guess is that we could see a backlash as to how South Dakotans didn’t care for video lottery casinos.. which in past decades had generated an effort at repeal, such as in 1992 & 2006 , once the reality of what happened last night starts setting in.

The first go at it might be that Amendment A might be challenged in court on grounds that it violates the single subject portion of the constitution. Or on other grounds.

Shocking? Meh. Anymore it’s just par for the course. Don’t forget, video lottery was challenged in court as well – which shut it down for a time – only for it to come back in front of the voters at a later date.

At this point, we might have just simply completed what’s considered phase one of the battle to legalize pot in the state.