So, where is the House hiding Senate Bill 175, the Shooting Sports complex bill?

Here’s an interesting one. Senate Bill 175 seems to be hanging out there in the nether regions at the moment.

The Bill, An act to make an appropriation to the Department of Game, Fish and Parks for building a shooting range in western South Dakota and to declare an emergency had originally been sent to House Ag & Natural Resources Committee. BUT, the next day, found itself instead moved by Speaker Gosch to be referred from the Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources over to the House Committee on Appropriations.

Which is all well and good. But the House Appropriations Committee has posted all of their agendas for this week.. for 3/1, 3/2, and 3/3. But here’s the $64,000 question. Where is Senate Bill 175? Because it’s not on any agenda. According to the legislative calendar, bills must be reported out of committee by 3/3, yet Senate Bill 175 is not to be found on any of the committee agendas posted as of this afternoon, despite the fact that this measure is supported by the Shooting Sports association and the National Rifle Association.

Given the fact that SB 175 has not appeared on an agenda yet, I’m a bit surprised.

I mean, is House Appropriations really going to try to sandbag a measure supported by the NRA? Especially when that committee includes gubernatorial hopeful Steve Haugaard, and congressional Hopeful Taffy Howard?

Might be a good time to ask the members to look under a cabinet, or to see if something was misplaced. Because the days are getting short, and they might want to make sure that bill has a fair hearing in the next few days.

House Appropriations Committee Members: Karr, Chris (R); – ; – [email protected] (Committee Chairman, District 11 Sioux Falls, Running in 2022)

Gross, Randy (R); – ; – [email protected] (Will be running in District 25, Flandreau/Dell Rapids, running in 2022)

Haugaard, Steven (R); – ; – [email protected] (Term Limited, Sioux Falls. Running against Kristi Noem for Governor)

Howard, Taffy (R); – ; – [email protected] (District 33, Rapid City. Running for Congress against Dusty Johnson)

May, Liz (R); – ; – [email protected] (District 27, Bennett, Jackson, Pennington, Oglala Lakota Counties. May be running in 2022. Hearing rumors.)

Mills, John (R); – ; – [email protected] (Will be running in District 8, Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Miner Counties. Will be running in 2022)

Mulally, Tina (R) – [email protected] (District 35, Rapid City/Pennington County. Will be Running in 2022)