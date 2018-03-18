So, who else gave big bucks to Democrat Billie Sutton’s campaign? Here’s the ActBlue Donors added

If you recall the Secretary of State’s determination on how the donations of people who donate to campaigns through Democrat fundraising clearinghouse ActBlue should be treated, there was an indication that people should be making supplementary filings, noting who those donors are.
As of a week or so ago, the Sutton For Governor campaign provided the ActBlue Donations, and disclosed where “the rest of the money” came from. In case you were interested, from the report:
And here’s the supplementary list:
ActBlue Sutton by Pat Powers on Scribd
Some very interesting names on the list…
some to be expected like Ann Tornberg, Tim Bjorkman, Mary Perpich…
Searching names through FB exposes the mind-set and ideology of some people supporting Sutton. It’s interesting pro-abortion people rallying a pro-life candidate, maybe they are just uninformed about his voting record? I was under the impression pro-life Democrats were shunned from their party, and men in particular are forbidden to speak about women’s “rights”. Leftists’ logic certainly on display.
The Democrats wanted transparency I guess they got it 🙂
No Aberdeen donors. Weak. That used to be a Dem stronghold. What gives?
The people of Aberdeen got smarter!
the Heidelberger effect
Billie Sutton is a class act, a truly good guy and Great American but let’s do a reality check here in knowing the GOP would need to nominate Stace Nelson as our candidate for GOSD in order for Billie to outnumber Republican votes in the General election.
Good point Charlie.
Anyone associated with Stace Nelson loses.
This speaks well of him, in that it’s practically all in-State money.
The requirement to disclose individual Act Blue donors is a benefit to Sutton.
Yeah that is why he didn’t do it voluntarily!