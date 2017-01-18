If you haven’t caught the news yet, Laurie Gill, who serves in the Governor’s cabinet as Commissioner of the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources, is declining to run for another term as Mayor of Pierre.

Gill had been serving since 2008, so this is the first opportunity in a long while for an open mayoral seat in South Dakota’s Capital.

So you want to be mayor of a Capital City? Petitions can be taken out starting March 1, with an election on June 6.

