“..Social engineering attacks vectoring through the woman-folk” Ok. Tapping out on responding to that statement.

“Fathers need to be present to identify and thwart the social engineering attacks vectoring through the woman-folk.” – SDWC Commenter John Dale. 8/23/21
You got me there. I’m out on this one.
I’m not sure if that’s one best responded to by those who don’t believe in conspiracy theories, or women in general.
I’m with you on this one Pat.
All I can say is, “huh”? (I was going to do the old WTF but….)
Tokers of the Demon Weed and being consumed with conspiracy theories naturally go together. A new podcast? Toker & Conspiracy Hour? Who would be the hosts of the show? Regular guests?
I’m hoping this comment makes it through .. I am always happy to clarify my comments, which rarely come from nowhere.
The most simple way to take down the US republic would be to create an army from within to do it for you. Going up against our military directly is not an option for most other countries who value their militaries.
One way to do this would be to interface with a huge segment of our population and brainwash them into eroding the integrity of the republic.
The tactic is detailed in the Roman Guide to Slave Management originally penned by Marcus Sidonius Falx.
Because of their psychological disposition to cave to Stockholm syndrome, the women of great societies often become targets of foreign invaders or domestic tyrants for population management.
In the case of Intersectional feminism, the sexist “girl power” mantra is weaponized to create a vector of weaponized anti-family information, to create friction between a wife and her husband, and eventually to wear the fabric of a society; the atomic family.
Therefore, as the argument goes, anyone who puts America first should guard against the weaponization of intersectional feminism and the possible negative effects it can have on the family as a weaponized agent.
Feminism that disregards color or nationality is thusly acceptable to the extent it does not erode the functional American family writ large.
I like it when folks ask for clarification of things that I have said .. it shows character and grace, and gives me an opportunity to evaluate the strength of my own understanding.
I would like to note the eloquence with which you weaved in the conspiracy theory point, although I have not idea what that means in this context.