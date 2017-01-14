Solemnly swearing

A reader pointed this out from session this week.

What do you see Senator Rusch doing with his left hand that no one else is doing?

It might be a habit from his days as a judge, but the Senator has placed his left hand on the Bible for swearing his oath of office.

Statewide officials usually do this at the time they are sworn in, but as a matter of custom it’s kind of hit and miss with the legislature.

Should this become a custom for the state legislators as well? What do you think?