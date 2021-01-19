Some ideas are still dumb 14 years later.

From Dakota News Now:

The South Dakota Farmers Union opposes the proposed merger by Governor Kristi Noem of the state Agriculture Department with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. President Doug Sombke told WNAX in Yankton, the organization is now working with lawmakers to write a bill that would put the State Agriculture Secretary position on the ballot rather than Governor Noem appointing the position.

Pointing out the last time that was proposed:

Senate Bill 194 Title: provide for the election of the secretary of agriculture.

Sponsors: Senators Kloucek, Hoerth, Jerstad, Katus, Maher, and Schmidt and Representatives Ahlers, Bradford, Elliott, Feinstein, Halverson, Miles, Street, and Van Norman and.. 02/01/2007 Agriculture and Natural Resources Deferred to 41st legislative day, Passed, YEAS 8, NAYS 1. S.J. 349

That idea was a dumb one in 2007. And it’s still a dumb idea in 2021.

Ag producers aren’t looking for a politician in that office, which is what they’ll get if it becomes an elected position. They want a thoughtful steward of the office, and they have the opportunity to vet them when those officials are confirmed by the Senate.

Enough said.