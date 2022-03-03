Some people just aren’t paying attention. Steve Haugaard talks about a woman being a whore on the House Floor.

@SoDakCampaigns

From earlier today:

From an hour ago:

Jesus wept. Are some people just not paying attention?

  2. I’m glad Ryan is out. I also wish Trump would have resigned after his “grab her by the pussy” and “shoot someone in Time Square” comments.

