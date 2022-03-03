Some people just aren’t paying attention. Steve Haugaard talks about a woman being a whore on the House Floor.

From earlier today:

Email from short term Congressional candidate Ryan Ryder

I am withdrawing my candidacy for US House of Representatives.

While tweets I have made in the past were a poor attempt at sarcastic humor, I recognize that they appear to cross a line. — Jerry Oster (@570WNAXNEWS) March 3, 2022

From an hour ago:

A line was crossed on the house floor today. In a floor speech, Rep. Haugaard called a woman w/a drug addiction a “run out whore”. There is absolutely no room for misogyny and aggression against women in our state legislature—and I’m deeply disappointed he was not gaveled down. — Representative Erin Healy (@RepErinHealy) March 3, 2022

While apologizing, he said the story was a personal one told to him by someone he knows, and that’s how she described herself to him. Still, he said he should’ve known to pick different words to relay that story — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) March 3, 2022

Jesus wept. Are some people just not paying attention?