Some people never learn….

From KELOland:
Thousands of people across South Dakota are already sending in their absentee ballots for the November election.
and…
Shantel Krebs say posting a photo on social media showing how you or someone else voted is illegal. You can continue to send in absentee ballots until Monday, November 5th.
From Facebook:
So do we report that to the AG, or the local State’s Attorney…..?
Well it needs to be reported regardless. How stupid. Democrats just cannot follow voting rules can they? Illegals vote, dead people vote, now you got people like Bob blatantly breaking voting rules like this and being dumb enough to post it online with his name attached. I bet he is real proud of himself for being so Anti-republican.
The worst is Cody thinking ole Bob really showed em. Moron. Please vote Red. We dont need anyone with this calibur of IQ in any office capacity.