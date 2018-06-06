Somehow, I think there’s a glitch there… D32 reporting 53 people voted total?

Somehow, I think more than 50 people voted in the D32 House race…  The election system is just not having a good day.

  2. Anon

    Krebs is NOT having a good night. Guess thats what happens when you are out on the campaign trail and not home watching the store.

