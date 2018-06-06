Somehow, I think there’s a glitch there… D32 reporting 53 people voted total? Posted on June 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Somehow, I think more than 50 people voted in the D32 House race… The election system is just not having a good day. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
So goes Pennington County today. Glitchy is the name of the game.
Krebs is NOT having a good night. Guess thats what happens when you are out on the campaign trail and not home watching the store.