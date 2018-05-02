Someone had a good night tonight! Posted on May 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Congratulations to my conservative friends, you have not only won and won big, but you have also elected an attractive and articulate spokesman for the 1%. Your efforts will work to continue the decline of the American middle class, and thus our future as a thriving and relevant democracy in the 21st century.
Don’t forget the doxing!
Bitter much?
Nope. I saw it coming. I saw it coming the first time KELO ever interviewed him…. And I notice you don’t deny that he is merely an attractive and articulate spokesman for the1%, and that the middle class is further declining because of the 1% and their “Rock Star” spokespersons too….
That 1% you’re always complaining about, how many jobs do they create? How many paychecks do they sign? How much do they pay in taxes? Not enough for you. Is Jo part of your 1%? Find yourself a crying closet and let it out, just let it out.
You seem to be in the talkative mood, want to talk about your intolerance towards differing religions? Ready to defend your words?
“Differing religions?” My criticism has been a debate found within Christianity itself and not with other or “differing religions.”
When a PT decided to take a break, on a Sunday, from campaigning, you expressed great disgust. I wanted to dig deeper so I asked questions about your thoughts on people who followed the Jewish faith or Islamic ideology and how tolerant you’d be of their faith if elected as our mayor. You declined to have a discussion. You’re a bigot and you don’t know how to defend what you said. Own it.
Your question doesn’t even make sense. What does taking a “break” have to do with religious tolerance?