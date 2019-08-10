Someone is trying to rewrite history, and claiming Rick Weiland not a flaming liberal

Sometimes you catch a story in your newsfeed that has you asking “what is this bullshit?” This morning for me, it was this ridiculous love letter penned to Rick Weiland:

Weiland is the ultimate prairie populist. His views come from experience, rather than from focus groups or consultants. His ç in 2014 when he personally sang his platform to the tune of Roger Miller’s King of the Road: and… As any populist ought to be, Weiland was ahead of his time in 2014. He took on his party’s establishment because he wasn’t then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s choice to run in that race: Stephanie Herseth Sandlin was. Weiland, in turn, let Reid know he wasn’t Weiland’s choice for majority leader if he won the seat. In the end, Herseth Sandlin decided not to run, and Weiland won the primary. and… In the general election, the press got excited. Many D.C.-based journalists flew here to cover the race, reporting it was going be a close one. In the end, it wasn’t, in part because the belief took hold that Weiland was more liberal than populist. “I don’t think I was,” he says. “I think I got tagged being liberal because I didn’t support the Keystone Pipeline.”

Read the entire pile of it here.

Was someone promised a free meal in exchange for this ridiculous and slobbering story over one of the most insincere people to ever try their hand at statewide office in South Dakota?

It lacks basic fact checking in favor of trying to rewrite history. If by the fact there was no primary election for Democrats in 2014 for US Senate, you could say Weiland “won the primary.” In reality, it just didn’t happen. Not to mention that the prospect that Weiland’s “authenticity was apparent in his iconic campaign video in 2014 when he personally sang his platform” is laughable.

And local media certainly weren’t buying the line that Weiland was some middle of the road populist back during the election, with even the Argus admitting he was as liberal as Minnesota’s Paul Wellstone at the time.

By Bonica’s method, Paul Wellstone closed out his career at a -1.42 on a scale where most mainstream candidates fall between -2 to +2, with negative numbers being more liberal. Weiland in 2014 is a -1.25 on that same scale — less liberal than Wellstone, though in the same general neighborhood.

Read that here.

Time blurs many lenses. But trying to claim that Rick Weiland was some sort of “prairie populist” instead of a crass and liberal political opportunist is not an assertion that anyone in South Dakota can take seriously.