I noticed yesterday as I was doing some web updating that Republican Secretary of State Candidate Monae Johnson has apparently made some changes in her branding. And, I hate to be a nit-picker, but iI would argue that it’s not for the better.
Here’s what Johnson was using for her branding pre-convention on her website at monaeforsouthdakota.com:
The website was fairly simple, but it got her message across. Moving past convention, it looks like some rebranding is going on:
Um.. I hate to ask, who decided this? Because this is not better.
When I look at a candidate’s logo, I’m thinking how it’s going to read on a 4×8 highway sign, or a yard sign. First off, candidates should not alter the letters in their name. Dropping the star in the “O” made it more challenging to read, especially with the artsy fonts they’re using. Plus, they shrunk the office to being unreadable in the logo.
A candidate has two basic things they need to get across to a voter – name and office. While the old logo could have been tweaked or left alone and been just fine, this new one is all over the place.
I’d go back to the drawing board before they spend a lot of money on this. Otherwise, I anticipate they’ll be changing it again down the road.
4 thoughts on “SOS Candidate Monae Johnson shifts branding, post-convention.”
Seems clear to me she’s aligning the branding with one of the state’s most popular brands developed in our shop. I like it. 🙂
Office is less important than your name. I think it would make almost no difference if the name of the office is left off. More space for the name is better. One distinct name much bigger than the other. Not too many in the state running with the name “Monae” so she got the big name right. I would’ve left the star out of the name though. Overall pretty good for an office that can’t afford a several thousand dollar branding.
Typical. Most campaigns I advised for women had this problem. They wanted to add flowers, or flags, or other ornamentation that took away from the message. I told them to keep it simple. Those who didn’t listen, lost. Keep it simple and clear. Monae should be the message, not something that looks like it should be on the side of a Jeep.