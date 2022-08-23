From the Argus Leader, contrary to the claims of some, the Secretary of State is reporting “no disputes of the presidential election outcome in 2020.”
You can read the story where the clip comes from here.
Why do I think that’s just throwing gasoline on the fire for those who don’t believe it?
2 thoughts on “SOS reporting no voter fraud in SD”
If any of those legislators were ever a prosecutor, you might want to check on those cases. They make charges first… THEN search for some morsel of evidence. Anything will do.
Millions of otherwise normal Americans live a fantasy where the election was stolen, even though it was their candidate that tried unsuccessfully to steal it.