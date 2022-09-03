SOS Steve Barnett Finalist for Benson, Minnesota City Manager position

Outgoing Secretary of State Steve Barnett appears to be landing on his feet, and is reported to be a finalist for City Manager in Benson, Minnesota:

Current South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett is one of three finalists for the job of Benson City Manager. According to The Swift County Monitor News, Barnett is in the running for the job, along with outgoing Olivia City Administrator Dan Coughlin and Clarkfield City Administrator Christopher Webb.

The last note on salary was $106,280 in 2021, with reports that the job market was forcing the city to offer a higher salary to attract candidates.

Benson is a town of about 3500 between Milbank, SD and Willmar, MN.