Sounds like the convention of misfit toys collapsed. Constitution Party convention paused?

So, how did the gathering in Sioux Falls go?
I’m hearing that the Constitution Party convention (aka, the convention of misfit toys) fell apart because Lora Hubbel and Terry LaFleur got arguing about who could and who could not be a candidate or vote based on when they changed party, and LaFleur was reportedly objecting to everything.
I am told at one point, Gordon Howie who was there as a participant was asked to assume presiding over the convention to restore order.
I’m sure Gordon was there because he must have some mystical ability to soothe misfit toys from yelling at each other (or contemplating another run for office, perhaps?)
Predictably, that didn’t work, and the Gordon-led convention collapsed. The word I’m hearing is that they are set to reconvene August 14.
And how was your Saturday?
Salutations! Doctor LaFleur is on the money. Lora Hubble will have to find another party to run as Governor. This one is taken.
When Gordon Howie is the voice of reason in the room you know you are in lala land
These people need to move to Iowa.
What do you have against Iowa?
Iowa is a good place for them.
In deciding to reconvene on August 14 ( just a few days after Democrat-O-Con II) are they looking to bolster their ranks with those who don’t make the donkey ticket on their second chance?
Sounds like Nurse Ratched would have been a better choice to restore order.
Are they going to convene in Pierre so as to deliver the paperwork in time?
Hilarious
Tin foil hats for all August 14th!