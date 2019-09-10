Sounds like there’s a bit of daylight between Governor Noem and some legislators on hemp

The Argus Leader is reporting this evening that it sounds like there are some Republican members of the legislature who are not completely in agreement with Governor Kristi Noem’s opposition to the legalization of hemp:

“I think the governor has some valid opposition to it, she makes some valid points, but it doesn’t seem to me that she wants to work on finding a solution,” said Youngberg, R-Madison.

And..

South Dakota lawmakers are looking to implement a hemp program that has a “very, very stringent permit process,” and someone will still be liable for marijuana possession if he or she is caught with hemp without a permit to grow, process or transport it, Qualm said. He said he’d like to believe that legislators can change Noem’s mind if they can sit down to discuss every aspect of it.

“I know she’s drawn a line in the sand right now,” he said. “And we’ll see what we can do to change that line.”