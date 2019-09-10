Sounds like there’s a bit of daylight between Governor Noem and some legislators on hemp

The Argus Leader is reporting this evening that it sounds like there are some Republican members of the legislature who are not completely in agreement with Governor Kristi Noem’s opposition to the legalization of hemp:

“I think the governor has some valid opposition to it, she makes some valid points, but it doesn’t seem to me that she wants to work on finding a solution,” said Youngberg, R-Madison.

And..

South Dakota lawmakers are looking to implement a hemp program that has a “very, very stringent permit process,” and someone will still be liable for marijuana possession if he or she is caught with hemp without a permit to grow, process or transport it, Qualm said. He said he’d like to believe that legislators can change Noem’s mind if they can sit down to discuss every aspect of it.

“I know she’s drawn a line in the sand right now,” he said. “And we’ll see what we can do to change that line.”

Read the story here.

My question would be whether anyone thinks the hemp issue is going to move voters. Personally, I think it’s pretty far down on voters’ list of priorities. And even then, as many or more may be opposed than would be in favor, given the Governor’s opposition because of problems with testing it against pot.

Thoughts?

  1. Mike Cranny

    I read Gov Noem’s article in the Wall Street Journal on this an believe we need to let the marijuana issue play out on the national stage, without spending taxpayer $ on a hemp experiment. Yes, I know hemp is not marijuana, however, the marijuana lobby pushes hemp as part of their program. CBD oil which is derived from marijuana and hemp is pushed as a miracle cure for all kinds of common ailments. The fact is CBD oil is not legal throughout the US, the same as marijuana. No actual medical studies have been done on CBD oil or marijuana for that matter because such studies would be illegal under Federal law. The medical benefits of hemp and marijuana are based on stories told by their promoters. Although, I think there are some medical benefits to marijuana, there needs to be actual studies done to to determine those and the quantities of THC needed to get the desired benefit. SD is not in a position financial to be part of the marijuana/hemp experiment.

    1. jaa dee

      THe issue is HEMP and you as all those opposed to even medical pot are arguing against pot and CBD— Hemp is NOT an experiment … it is like arguing against growing cotton or timber..

    1. Anonymous

      Tara have you considered running for the legislature as a Libertarian? You should and it would be a good opportunity to see if the ideas you have resonate with voters.

  3. PlanningStudent

    Hemp itself won’t be a big issue… But her rigidity and willful ignorance on the issue isn’t flattering. And the betrayal of small government principles is no small deal for some either…

    1. Ed Randazzo

      Since when is thoughtful opposition “rigidity and willful ignorance”? Shall we say that the marijuana zealots are willfully intransigent? That lobby was hired, not elected. The Governor was elected as CEO of all South Dakotans and she is determined to protect and defend family values and the public safety and public health issues as well. She has my unqualified support in the transparent and forthright way that she has handled it.

  6. Troy

    Not even close. Noem wins politically. The hemp advocates are nearly exclusively recreational dope advocates, a link which is death (literally and figuratively).

  7. Anonymous

    It’s very brave, even progressive, of Governor Kristi Noem to veto the widespread cultivation of industrial cannabis (hemp) and empower the tribal nations trapped in South Dakota to be the sole leaders of cannabis industry growth in my home state.

      1. Anonymous

        Many reservations are landlocked and have to ship the harvest through hostile states. Alex White Plume will have to get his through Nebraska to reach his buyer in Colorado. It’s a test of tribal sovereignty.

  8. I have a question

    Hey Youngberg— hoe about this for a solution… you pull the wool back from your eyes and stop supporting the marijuana crowd with this support of hemp and CBC oil.

    Name me one pro pot organization that is against hemp?

  9. Anonymous

    She loses big on this. You wouldn’t know it from the comments on this blog, but Americans generally, and even South Dakotans specifically, are figuring out that cannabis prohibition is foolish from a policy standpoint, and blatantly violates the limited government principles that are central to conservative Republican ideology.

    If we could vote on hemp and medical marijuana, 70% or more would support it.

    I understand why opponents are so desperate to keep it off the ballot.

  10. Anonymous

    Even the AARP — hardly a liberal organization — sees the light here…

    “As for their stance on medical marijuana, AARP was clear on that as well. “In March, the AARP Board of Directors approved a policy supporting the medical use of marijuana for older adults in states that have legalized it. The decision was based on the growing body of research suggesting marijuana may be helpful in treating certain medical conditions and symptoms. The policy also notes that decisions related to the use of medical marijuana should be made between a patient and a health care provider and appropriately balance clinical evidence of benefit and harm, the patient’s preferences and values, and any laws that may apply.”

    https://www.marijuanatimes.org/the-aarp-weighs-in-on-cannabis/

