Sour Grapes on W – The losing side reacts to voters rejecting their measure. Claims measure was ‘blocked’

So.. Lobbying groups “just blocked” Amendment W from passing? Apparently the out-of-staters promoting it can’t read South Dakota election results.

In 2016, Represent South Dakota became incensed when it was pointed out that voters had been duped by lies in favor of IM 22. They argued the voters of South Dakota are well-informed and did their homework before voting and were not swayed by the voices of lobbying groups and others.

However, now that the voters very strongly rejected Amendment W, the very same people are claiming “lobbying groups” blocked the measure.

Suddenly, the voters are too stupid to see through what some might point out was a low-key campaign mounted in opposition to Amendment W, which was mainly based on the language of the measure itself, as well as citizens pointing out that the legislature had made strides, and that this measure was creating a star chamber with no transparency, and enshrining it in the State Constitution.

But, the backers of this awful measure don’t live here, and don’t have to deal with the hypocrisy of their statements, so they’ll keep making them, no matter how ridiculous they are.

