Source telling me that it’s Governor’s race for Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether.

Sioux Falls’ Democrat Mayor Mike Huether continues to tease about his future statewide plans, but the word I’m getting from one source in Sioux Falls is that his eyes are firmly affixed on the race for Governor.

My source mentioned that the Mayor apparently made a couple of Freudian slips at a meeting last week, when he kept saying “Governor” when he intended to say “Government,” which was more humorous than anything. But what they’re hearing that has them far more suspicious is that allegedly Huether is trying to lock in big money Republicans in Sioux Falls to become part of “Team Huether” before he’ll give any firmer indication that his plans are to run for Governor.

Huether’s biggest problem is that being an Independent in the race is just as bad as being a Democrat. And that dog won’t just hunt in South Dakota, especially as you move towards the Missouri River.

Facebook Twitter