South Dakota: Banned in California 

Apparently South Dakota has been added to a list of states now banned in California. From Red State Watcher:

KCRA Reported: Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted. Lawmakers passed legislation last year banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are already on the list.

And…

It’s unclear what practical effect California’s travel ban will have. The state law contains exemptions for some trips, such as travel needed to enforce California law and to honor contracts made before 2017. A spokesman for Becerra couldn’t provide an example of travel that would be blocked. Becerra’s office also couldn’t provide information about how often state employees have visited the newly banned states.

And..

A request for a legal opinion on whether public university sports’ travel is exempt from the ban has been filed with Becerra’s office, but no ruling has been issued.