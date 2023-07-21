South Dakota Breaks U.S Record for Lowest Unemployment Rate

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota has officially broken the record for the lowest unemployment rate in United States history with a June unemployment rate of 1.8%. South Dakota had previously tied the record of 1.9% unemployment rate over the past several months. Employment grew by 1,300 in June.

“South Dakotans are the hardest working folks I know, and this record low unemployment rate is proof of that,” said Governor Noem. “South Dakota is setting an example for the rest of the nation. We are showing that work ethic and traditional American values still have a place in the United States of America.”

South Dakota currently has more than 24,000 job openings. The “Freedom Works Here” nationwide workforce recruitment campaign is encouraging freedom-loving people from across the nation to live, work, and raise their families right here in South Dakota. By welcoming new South Dakotans into our winning workforce, we are ensuring the continued growth and economic success of our state.

“Unemployment in South Dakota is the lowest that this country has ever seen,” said South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “I am grateful that Governor Noem kept our state ‘Open for Business,’ and allowed South Dakotans to keep on working during the pandemic. Our economic success is truly thanks to the people that get up and work hard every single day. With the great response we’re seeing to the Freedom Works Here workforce recruitment campaign, we’re hopeful this healthy growth can continue.”

A more comprehensive overview of the South Dakota labor market based on the preliminary June data can be found here.





