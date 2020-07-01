South Dakota Chamber forms committee to oppose adding pot to State Constitution

From the Capital Journal, the State Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the formation of the ‘NO Way on Amendment A’ committee to oppose the constitutional amendment to add legalization of pot to the South Dakota State Constitution:

“Amendment A will appear on this November’s ballot and goes beyond making pot legal,” said David Own, chairman of the committee and president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “It makes recreational marijuana use a part of our state’s 131 year-old Constitution that cannot be amended by our state legislature.”

“This isn’t about getting high with your friends. This is about permanently expanding access to a drug that can have powerful consequences,” said Owen as he filed the paperwork for establishing the “NO Way on Amendment A” Committee.

and…

Additional business groups have already decided to join the ‘NO Way on A’ effort. These groups include law enforcement officials, public officials and social work leaders. As employers start to study the issue, Owen expects other groups to be making announcements throughout the summer.