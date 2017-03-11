South Dakota College Republican Convention coming up on April 1 (No Foolin’) Posted on March 11, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply From facebook: If you plan on attending or running for office, click here for the registration form. As soon as I have information about the location, I’ll post the details. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related