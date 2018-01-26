South Dakota College Republicans Endorse Campus Free Speech Act

South Dakota College Republican Chairwoman, Emily Novotny, announced today that she has endorsed House Bill 1073, otherwise known as the Campus Free Speech Act. This bill is scheduled to have its first hearing in the House Judiciary Committee in the coming week.

“Our Universities should be institutions of free thought where debate should be open and free, not ‘safe spaces’ where people pass rules to avoid being challenged. If we can’t openly have conversations, explore different ideas, and debate at our Universities, where on earth can we have these conversations?”

The measure, which was introduced by Republican State Representative Michael Clark, was introduced because of incidents across the country where various speakers have be shut down on campuses for differing opinions.

Representative Clark along with many others in the State Legislature want to ensure that South Dakota does not become a place where free speech is suffocated.

Novotny said, “South Dakota needs to be a state that promotes free speech everywhere, whether we agree with that speech or not. My hope is that this bill will pass through the State Legislature as a sign of support and insurance of the enduring right to free speech throughout the great state of South Dakota.”

