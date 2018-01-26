South Dakota College Republicans Endorse Campus Free Speech Act
South Dakota College Republican Chairwoman, Emily Novotny, announced today that she has endorsed House Bill 1073, otherwise known as the Campus Free Speech Act. This bill is scheduled to have its first hearing in the House Judiciary Committee in the coming week.
“Our Universities should be institutions of free thought where debate should be open and free, not ‘safe spaces’ where people pass rules to avoid being challenged. If we can’t openly have conversations, explore different ideas, and debate at our Universities, where on earth can we have these conversations?”
The measure, which was introduced by Republican State Representative Michael Clark, was introduced because of incidents across the country where various speakers have be shut down on campuses for differing opinions.
Representative Clark along with many others in the State Legislature want to ensure that South Dakota does not become a place where free speech is suffocated.
Novotny said, “South Dakota needs to be a state that promotes free speech everywhere, whether we agree with that speech or not. My hope is that this bill will pass through the State Legislature as a sign of support and insurance of the enduring right to free speech throughout the great state of South Dakota.”
Thanks for these brave College Republicans! where is our wishy washy Attorney General? Why isn’t he supporting this? He lost my vote.
No he didn’t. Show some integrity. Admit you’re a Noem supporter and that you are just using this as a way to attack Marty.
The campuses have been totally taken over by the left and liberals. I’m glad the College kids and legislators in pierre are fighting back!
There’s a major scandal in the making at SDSU with there professor who is a leading Black Lives Matter activist who is always shutting down any conservative students. The coverup has been going on to long. I’m glad legislators are finally seeing how our tax money is spent on all the liberal indoctrination in colleges
You might want to worry less about… whatever it is you’re worried about, and spend more time focusing on English.
You might want to worry less about proper grammar and punctuation and more about your liberal brethren shutting down opposing views.
I would, but it’s more fun to call out hypocrisy and stupidity. If you’re going to try to call out SDSU professors for extremist views, yet you can’t spell beyond a third grade level, there’s either a complete failure of the educational system or you’re just blowing smoke.
It doesn’t take much of an education in the publik skool sistem to know hooo libral proffessers r and the damage they do to our youth.
Sure. If you’re an uneducated cretin.
The staff of the Board of Regents is running around the capital saying they are against free speech on campus! I’ve never seen anything like this. They are doing it on the taxpayer dime and they are attacking nice students like these College Republicans. I hope legislators look deeply into how our money is spent on campus. The Regents are digging their grave by fighting this bill
I know. They have been pushing really hard. However they have a few more bill to deal with now.
Keep up the good fight MC! It does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.
If Jackley isn’t for this campus bill there’s no way I’m voting for him. It’s easy to fight for free speech and fight against liberal control of our campuses. If Jackley won’t do it, then screw him. Vote Noem!!! At least she has guts to support this
Now, will the College Republicans show some loyalty and endorse those candidates who are supporting them in their time of need?
As Novotny said, “South Dakota needs to be a state that promotes free speech everywhere, whether we agree with that speech or not.”
Right on! Three cheers for Emily
Why is Jackley selling out the college Republicans?
That’s some pretty serious spin.
Where do the college Democrats stand on this?
Ask the professors.