South Dakota College Republicans leave national CR organization amidst national chair election scandal

I’d heard about this a little while ago, but last night, the South Dakota CR’s made it official, and broke away from their national auxiliary group after an extremely contentious national College Republican election which saw state organizations being decertified left and right amidst accusations of vote rigging by the outgoing chair to install a preferred successor.

You can read about the whole debacle here.

As a result, states have threatened lawsuits, and are publicly breaking away from the national organization, with South Dakota among their number according to this statement from Madison Bollweg, chair of the South Dakota CR’s:

It’s not as if the national organization provided the South Dakota group support in their activities supporting candidates anyway, so it’s not a loss locally.