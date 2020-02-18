South Dakota Congressional Candidate Liz May lies to radio interviewer, claims never took lobbyist money

I have my facebook feed with candidate activity on the right, and today a radio interview Congressional Candidate Liz May did with KSDZ radio in Gordon, Nebraska popped up. I had it playing in the background while I worked, but I had to stop and replay a couple statements she made, because I was catching a definite lack of truthfulness coming out of my computer speaker.

What started to get my attention was when she went hard negative on her opponent, Dusty Johnson. May started out calling Dusty “a career politician,” claiming he “never had an outside job,” which is a fairly rebuttable statement to start. May continued to get nasty as she was discussing representing ag, alleging “Dusty doesn’t have the voice to do it, or frankly the guts.” Kind of harsh and nasty rhetoric, but still rhetoric.

But it was this statement that had me floored:

“You know, that’s the sad reality of politics.. when I was a state legislator, you know um.. I wasn’t expected to win. But I made a pledge to myself.. I refused to take the lobbyists money…. the outside money.” “And I got checks.. I’d write a thank you note.. thankin’ them for their, you know, contribution and then send the check back.”

Listen to the podcast here.

Wait.. what? Liz claimed she refused lobbyist money? And claimed that if she received checks, she sent them back?

Liz had better check her cattle pen, because she seems to be tracking an awful lot of bullshit in to her campaign. Because Candidate May wasn’t just letting a little fib slip… but she was making a full on “4-alarm pants on fire” statement.

Why do I say this? Because you can look at the record, and it’s there in black and white:

Liz May Campaign Finance Reports by Pat Powers on Scribd

If you look at one of her most recent hauls…

Not only did Liz receive money from PACs and special interests – there is absolutely no evidence in her campaign finance filings that she EVER issued a single check to return the special interest money she claims to have never taken.

If you doubt me, look at May’s campaign finance reports, and prove me wrong. (Unless she’s going to claim that’s not her signature.)

Because at least on the surface, it looks like Liz May utterly lied to a radio interviewer’s face.