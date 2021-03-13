South Dakota Delegation Slams Park Service Decision to Cancel Rushmore Fireworks

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), Senator John Thune (R-S.D.), and Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued a statement after the National Parks Service denied South Dakota’s request to hold a national firework display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day, citing “health and safety” and the opposition of tribal partners.

“Let’s be clear, this decision is political, not evidence-based,” said the members. “President Biden just said himself that Americans can safely gather by July 4 – what’s changed in a day? Last year millions watched the celebration in awe, and it’s a shame the administration is denying Americans that opportunity this year.”

##