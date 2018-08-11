South Dakota Dem Chair seems to admit she has no idea what she is doing

Not exactly a vote of confidence for SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg who first attempted to blame others as she explained to the assembled re-conventioners the fact their first convention was wasted was because they “followed past practice,” while whining about being caught:

Ahead of their vote, South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Ann Tornberg lamented South Dakota Republican Party Chair Dan Lederman’s move to challenge the Democrats’ candidate list and accepted fault for the forms’ late arrival to Pierre. “I do believe we fulfilled the spirit of the law, but we did not fulfill the letter of the law,” Tornberg said. “It’s my fault that we followed past practice.” and.. And to avoid any additional problems, attendees asked convention officials to sign the nomination forms in front of them. Tornberg said she’d make sure the forms made it to the Secretary of State’s office on time.

Read that here at ArgusLeader.com.

With Tornberg’s begrudging explanation that “It’s my fault that we followed past practice,” there’s one thing you have to keep in mind. She’s serving a 4 year term, and she was in charge of the convention two years ago.

If it was a screw up because she followed past practice… well, those would have been her own past practices.

In other words, if she was telling people that the problem was that she was following past practices, that seems to be more than an admission that she has no idea what she is doing, and she’s just doing it until and unless someone calls her on it, such as State GOP Chair Dan Lederman, who she blamed for challenging that State Democrats didn’t follow state law.

Not a confidence builder in the competence of State Democrat Leadership.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...